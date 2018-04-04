Updated at 9:25 a.m.

The earlier crash along Richmond Highway in Lorton, Va., has cleared, officials said. There are still some delays of almost two miles.

FINAL: Multi-Veh Crash w/Inj. US-1 at Hassett St. Ffx Co VA. Incident reported clear w/all travel lanes reopened. Delays remain appx 1.5 mi — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) April 4, 2018

Original post at 7:40 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays Wednesday morning along Richmond Highway in Lorton, Va., because of a crash that involved four vehicles.

It was not known if those involved were seriously hurt. Two people were trapped in the wreckage. The Fairfax County Fire Department said part of Route 1 northbound and southbound were closed as crash reconstruction crews worked at the scene, transportation officials said.

Lorton: Rt 1 at Hassett: All NB lanes & 1 SB lane closed due to crash reconstruction. Ramp from I-95 NB to Rt 1 is also closed. Pls use alternate routes @WTOPtraffic https://t.co/t9X72LkiQ3 — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) April 4, 2018

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Delays were roughly four miles.