Updated at 9:25 a.m.
The earlier crash along Richmond Highway in Lorton, Va., has cleared, officials said. There are still some delays of almost two miles.
Original post at 7:40 a.m.
Drivers should expect delays Wednesday morning along Richmond Highway in Lorton, Va., because of a crash that involved four vehicles.
It was not known if those involved were seriously hurt. Two people were trapped in the wreckage. The Fairfax County Fire Department said part of Route 1 northbound and southbound were closed as crash reconstruction crews worked at the scene, transportation officials said.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Delays were roughly four miles.