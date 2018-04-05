

In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. The airline announced it will offer free credit monitoring to customers who may have been affected by a data breach last fall. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Delta Air Lines said Thursday that it has launched a website for customers who may have been affected by a cyber breach that could have left their credit card information vulnerable to hackers.

Airline officials said that payment information from several hundred thousand customers could have been compromised. The airline said it is notifying customers who may have been impacted and will offer them free credit monitoring.

The breach took place last fall, but airline officials only learned about it on Mar. 28. The incident affected [24]7.ai, a company that provides online chat services for the airline, and left payment information of some customers — including names, addresses, credit card and CVV numbers — potentially exposed. The breach did not affect travel booked via the airline’s FlyDelta mobile app, but if you bought a ticket through the airline’s website using a desktop or laptop and manually entered your credit card to make the purchase between Sept. 26 and Oct. 12, 2017, you may be at risk.

Information such as passport, government ID, security or SkyMiles numbers were not impacted, they said.

The airline said it is working closely with federal law enforcement officials and forensic teams as part of the investigation and thinks that the incident was resolved by [24]7.ai shortly after the breach was detected.

“We appreciate and understand that this information is concerning to our customers,” the airline wrote on an online information site regarding the breach. “The security and confidentiality of our customers’ information is of critical importance to us and a responsibility we take extremely seriously.”

Retailers Sears and Kmart were affected by the same breach.

[24]7.ai is based in San Jose, Calif., and uses big data and machine learning to help companies better understand their customers.