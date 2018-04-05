Updated at 8:31 a.m.

Metro said it does not know what caused smoke Thursday morning at the Virginia Square station.

Arlington firefighters at the scene found smoke in the tunnel between the Clarendon and Ballston stops. The Virginia Square station was evacuated and service on part of the Orange and Silver lines was halted for nearly two hours.

Metro said the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Riders shared —

My view from the platform at East Falls Church. Before I returned to WFC and drove😤😤😤. #wmata #metro #frustration pic.twitter.com/gKn3Z3E1Cv — Christian (@cdemers80) April 5, 2018

Updated at 7:54 a.m.

Metro said service is back on the Orange and Silver lines between the East Falls Church and Clarendon stops.

Orange/Silver Line: Train service restored btwn East Falls Church & Clarendon. Expect residual delays in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) April 5, 2018

There were no immediate details as to what caused the earlier smoke incident at the Virginia Square stop.

Updated at 7:43 a.m.

Metro said service remains suspended on part of the Orange and Silver lines between the East Falls Church and Clarendon stops. They said there is a track problem at the Virginia Square stop.

Orange/Silver Line: Service suspended btwn East Falls Church & Clarendon due to a track problem at Virginia Square. Bus service available. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) April 5, 2018

Earlier, Arlington firefighters came to the Virginia Square stop after smoke in the “station and tunnels” between the Clarendon and Ballston stops.

It was not clear how long they will last.

Updated at 6:58 a.m.

Arlington Fire officials said Metro is “working to reopen” the Virginia Square station after smoke was found in the tunnel between the Clarendon and Ballston stops.

The problem has caused delays on the Silver and Orange lines and no trains were running between the East Falls Church and Clarendon stops. Fire crews were on the scene.

#FinalUpdate at #VirginiaSquareMetro. Fire Dept units are going in service shortly. @wmata is working to reopen the station and train service between Ballston and Clarendon. Expect residual delays. Media- For further information, contact @wmata. — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) April 5, 2018

It was not known if anyone was hurt.

Orange/Silver Line: Service suspended btwn E Falls Church & Clarendon due to fire department activity at Virginia Sq. Bus service requested — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) April 5, 2018

#UPDATE: Virginia Square-GMU Metro station evacuated & CLOSED after report of smoke in tunnel https://t.co/W10gBTOtIC #wmata pic.twitter.com/NxA7aYIpKT — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 5, 2018

Firefighters were trying to figure out the cause of the smoke. The Virginia Square stop had to be evacuated.

Buses are being sent for riders. The problem is also causing delays on the Blue Line.

Blue Line: Delays possible in both directions due to congestion from delayed Orange/Silver Line trains. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) April 5, 2018

Original post at 6:25 a.m.

Metro trains were not running along parts of the Orange and Silver lines in Northern Virginia after smoke was reported at the Virginia Square stop.

Trains were not running between the Ballston and Clarendon stops.

Orange/Silver Line: Train service suspended btwn Ballston & Clarendon due to fire department activity at Virginia Sq. Bus service requested — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) April 5, 2018

Arlington Fire officials said on Twitter that crews were on the scene for “smoke in the tunnel” at the Virginia Square stop. The station, fire officials said, was being evacuated.

It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt.