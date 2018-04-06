

A couple strolls under blooming cherry trees Monday at the Tidal Basin in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

It may not feel like spring, but D.C.’s famous cherry blossoms have hit their peak bloom. So if you are headed downtown to take a peek, here are some traffic tips to keep in mind.

There will be several road closures starting early Sunday to make way for the Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run and 5K walk. The 10-mile course goes around the Tidal Basin and Hains Point, on the roads, not on the walkway along the water’s edge, and also includes Memorial Bridge, a short section of Rock Creek Parkway and some areas of the Mall.

The 10-mile run will start at 7:30 a.m. near the Washington Monument. The 5K run/walk is scheduled to start around 8:40 a.m. on Independence Avenue. Staging will take place on 15th Street, between Constitution and Independence avenues NW. Note that Fifth Street between Independence and Constitution also will be closed from 1 a.m. through noon.

Here is a list of other roads that will be closed from 5 to 11 a.m.

Independence Avenue SW between 14th and 23rd streets

Ohio Drive, 23rd Street to Virginia Avenue (Rock Creek Parkway section)

Ohio Drive, riverside and channel side (East and West Potomac Parks)

Memorial Bridge, which includes Arlington Memorial Circle and Lincoln Memorial Circle

23rd Street, Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle

17th Street, Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue

Raoul Wallenberg Place SW (15th Street), Maine Avenue to Independence Avenue

Daniel French Drive SW

Henry Bacon Drive NW

Parkway Drive NW

Maine Avenue SW, 12th to 15th streets, all traffic diverted to Interstate 395 South

The 10-mile race will affect the DC Circulator’s National Mall route. Service on that line will not begin until 1 p.m.