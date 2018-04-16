Amtrak’s Acela Express 2172 has been temporarily suspended and other Amtrak riders should expect delays after a Boston-bound train struck and killed a person just north of Union Station on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The train, Amtrak 178, a Northeast Regional, was reversed and rerouted around the incident, which happened near Landover Road and John Hanson Highway. There were 213 passengers on the train. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew, an Amtrak spokeswoman said.
Maryland transportation officials said service has been partially restored on MARC’s Penn Line, which also was affected.