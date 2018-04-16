

In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Amtrak’s Acela Express 2172 has been temporarily suspended and other Amtrak riders should expect delays after a Boston-bound train struck and killed a person just north of Union Station on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The train, Amtrak 178, a Northeast Regional, was reversed and rerouted around the incident, which happened near Landover Road and John Hanson Highway. There were 213 passengers on the train. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew, an Amtrak spokeswoman said.

Amtrak Train 178 is being reversed back to WAS and rerouted around a trespasser incident that occurred just north of the WAS terminal. We do anticipate additional delays. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your patience. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) April 16, 2018

Maryland transportation officials said service has been partially restored on MARC’s Penn Line, which also was affected.