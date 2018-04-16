

Officials reported high water along Brighton Dam Road in Montgomery County. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire)

Updated at 9:12 a.m.

The Washington area commute was a mess for many after a night of heavy rainfall caused a number of area roads to flood.

Even at mid-morning, parts of Interstate 95 north in the express lanes near VA 289 were closed. Near the Pentagon, there were reports of flooding on parts of Interstate 395. And in the District, there was flooding along sections of Canal Road, along with River Road in Montgomery County.

UPDATE: Road Closure. I-95 NB (Express Lanes) at VA-289. Ffx Co VA. All express lanes remain blocked. Traffic diverted to I-95 NB mainlines. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) April 16, 2018

Heavy rain continued to move through parts of the region.

Even more rain is moving through now. These pockets will contain heavy downpours. Take it easy on the roads and never drive into water. pic.twitter.com/jJ2KuvSvSz — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) April 16, 2018

Updated at 6:55 a.m.

D.C. area residents faced delays as some area roadways were closed due to high water from heavy rain overnight.

All lanes of Interstate 66 near Spout Run in Northern Virginia were closed for more than an hour early Monday near the Spout Run exit. In Maryland, where parts of Montgomery County were under a flash flood warning, rescuers helped some drivers who were stranded.

One rescue happened Monday morning near Beach Drive eastbound and Stanhope Road in Kensington. Several vehicles became stranded in water, according to Montgomery County Fire officials.

The driver did not suffer serious injuries.

Update - water rescue - @MCFRS on scene for water rescue at Beach Dr/E Stanhope Rd (Kensington Area) - multiple vehicles in the water. Expect delays & some road closures in area. @mcfrs have rescued/assisted at least 1 person from stranded vehicle @MCFRSNews pic.twitter.com/ij0nEje0rc — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 16, 2018

In other parts of Montgomery County, there were also reports of high water in roadways.

In Northern Virginia, there were also reports of high water along Interstate 395 near the Pentagon.

A lake in the HOV lanes of 395 near the Pentagon right now. Big flooding issues all over this am @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/B4kILG9wt8 — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) April 16, 2018

And in the District, there was high water along Arizona Avenue and Canal Road in Northwest.

Original post at 5:20 a.m.

Part of Interstate 66’s east- and westbound lanes near the Spout Run exit in Northern Virginia are closed due to standing water in the roadway after heavy rain.

I-66 WB diverted off Roosevelt Bridge toward US-50 or NB GW Pkwy due to flooding in Arlington. I-66 EB diverted to Spout Run but @VaDOTNOVA says tolls remain in effect. pic.twitter.com/iOwTh23TQW — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) April 16, 2018

It is not clear how long the road will be closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area. Tolls along I-66 inside the Beltway are still in effect, officials said.

Part of Interstate 395 north is also closed due to flooding, according to transportation officials.

TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️: I-395 at Edsall Road is closed due to standing water. Expect delays in the area. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) April 16, 2018

Transportation officials warned motorists to expect delays and check their social media account about possible other road closures because of heavy rain overnight. They also reminded drivers to allow extra time and slow down. Drivers should not proceed in areas of high water.

In Bethesda, Md., part of the Beltway’s inner loop near River Road, also known as MD 190, has some lanes closed due to standing water.

High Water. I-495 NB (IL) before MD-190. Mont Co MD. 2 left lanes blocked. 2 right lanes open. Delays appx 1.5 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) April 16, 2018

IL at River Rd high standing water blocks 2 left lanes. pic.twitter.com/B1mfHdvOfU — Erin Como (@ErinFox5DC) April 16, 2018

And in the District, part of Interstate 295 south is closed due to flooding conditions.