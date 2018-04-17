

The main terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport is shown Oct. 2, 2014. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

A Delta Connection flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport on Tuesday, after the pilot reported problems with the plane’s landing gear.

Flight 5507, operated by Express Jet, originated at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and was headed for Virginia’s Richmond International Airport. At about 12:12 p.m. the pilot declared an emergency citing problem’s with the plane’s landing gear and asked to be diverted to Dulles, according to Andrew Trull, an airport spokesman.

The plane, a Canadair regional jet CRJ-700 with 46 passengers and four crew, was met by fire and rescue personnel from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Passengers and crew members were taken via mobile lounge to the terminal and will be bused to Richmond, Trull said.