Updated at 11:27 a.m.

Metro said Tuesday morning’s problem on the Red Line that caused long delays and crowds for riders involved an electrical problem outside the Farragut North stop.

A Metro spokesman said the problem was due to an “electrical current taking a wayward path” on a track. The problem happened just after 8 a.m.; service was restored around 10:30 a.m.

No one was hurt in the incident and the track has been repaired.

Updated at 10:42 a.m.

Metro said trains are no longer sharing a track on the Red Line after an earlier incident in which smoke was observed in the Dupont Circle tunnel.

It was not immediately known what caused the problem at the stop.

Riders should expect residual delays as trains return to normal operations.

Updated at 10 a.m.

Doug Buchanan, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department, said a person was hurt riding an escalator at the Dupont Circle Metro stop at the same time that fire crews were at the scene investigating a report of smoke in the station tunnel. The escalator incident was not related to the smoke, Buchanan said.

Updated at 9:40 a.m.

UPDATE: @dcfireems is turning the scene over to @wmata as the incident has been declared a maintenance issue. #DCsBravest are preparing to clear the scene. One patient with a minor injury, unrelated to the incident, is being transported for evaluation. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 17, 2018

The D.C. fire department said the problem on Metro’s Red Line was a “maintenance issue.” One person suffered minor injuries that a fire official said were unrelated to the incident on Metro. That person was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the official said.

Updated at 8:33 a.m.

Metro restored limited service on the Red Line in downtown Washington after an earlier service suspension.

Trains are single-tracking between the Farragut North and Judiciary Square stations. In a tweet, Metro described the incident as an “electrical current taking a wayward path, resulting in sparks/arcing from the track bed.”

Single-tracking is expected to continue through the morning rush, then repairs will be made. Metro said normal service is expected during the afternoon commute.

D.C. police said the 1700 block of L Street NW is blocked because of the fire department response at Farragut North.

Red Line update: Issue outside Farragut North related to electrical current taking a wayward path, resulting in sparks/arcing from the trackbed. We have received OK from Fire Dept to restore service with *single tracking* btwn Judiciary Sq & Farragut North. #wmata (1/2) — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) April 17, 2018

Updated at 8:19 a.m.

D.C. fire officials said the problem at the Dupont Circle Metro station on the Red Line involves a “small fire” on the tracks.

Metro has suspended service on the line between the Farragut North and Judiciary Square stops. Buses are being provided. It is not known how long the delays will last.

Original post at 8:06 a.m.

Metro riders have no rail service on the Red Line between the Farragut North and Judiciary Square stops.

There is “fire department activity” outside the Farragut North station. Buses have been requested.

Red Line: Train service suspended btwn Farragut North & Judiciary Sq due to fire dept. activity outside Farragut North. Buses requested. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) April 17, 2018

A Metro spokesman said at 8:06 a.m. that there was a “report of smoke” near the Farragut North stop. No one was reported to be injured.

According to a Twitter account that tracks Metro’s rail operations, there is a possible track fire outside the Dupont Circle stop.

7:56A #WMATA RD Line trains holding due to a reported track fire outside Dupont Circle — Rail Transit OPS Group (@RailTransitOPS) April 17, 2018

It is not clear how long the delays will last.