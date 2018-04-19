Updated at 8:06 a.m.
All lanes of Interstate 66 west near VA 123 in Oakton, Va., have reopened after a fatal crash.
Updated at 7:11 a.m.
One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 66 west in Oakton, Va., officials said.
The crash happened along Interstate 66 west near VA 123 and caused major traffic backups as the roadway was shut down for several hours.
The person’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of relatives. Virginia State Police said the incident happened just before 4 a.m. when two vehicles collided.
Updated at 6:51 a.m.
Original post at 6:20 a.m.
Drivers should expect major delays in Northern Virginia on Interstate 66 west and Interstate 95 after separate crashes.
The other crash happened on Interstate 95 north near VA 289.
It is not known if anyone was seriously hurt in either crash.