Updated at 8:06 a.m.

All lanes of Interstate 66 west near VA 123 in Oakton, Va., have reopened after a fatal crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Updated at 7:11 a.m.

One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 66 west in Oakton, Va., officials said.

The crash happened along Interstate 66 west near VA 123 and caused major traffic backups as the roadway was shut down for several hours.

The person’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of relatives. Virginia State Police said the incident happened just before 4 a.m. when two vehicles collided.

The crash was under investigation.

Updated at 6:51 a.m.

A serious crash has closed Interstate 66 west near VA 123 in the Oakton, Va., area. Some lanes were starting to open up on the highway but major delays of up to four miles remain.

Getting ready to open up one lane on WB 66 after early-morning accident. Setting up cones now @wusa9 @_EllenBryan pic.twitter.com/t99ZT3hRxj — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) April 19, 2018

#TRAFFIC UPDATE: One far left lane now moving past scene of serious crash on WB I-66 btwn Rt. 123 and Rt. 50. Accident reconstruction still on scene. #vatraffic @Wusa9traffic — WUSA9 (@wusa9) April 19, 2018

Original post at 6:20 a.m.

Drivers should expect major delays in Northern Virginia on Interstate 66 west and Interstate 95 after separate crashes.

One of the incidents involves several vehicles and happened on Interstate 66 west near George Mason University and VA 123. Some of the lanes were closed and drivers were facing backups.

Oakton: 66WB near Jermantown: All WB lanes are closed due to crash reconstruction. Drivers being diverted onto Rt 123. Pls use alternate routes. @WTOPtraffic https://t.co/gc9xjLmDyf — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) April 19, 2018

The other crash happened on Interstate 95 north near VA 289.

TT Crash. I-95 NB before VA-289 Ffx Co VA.. 1 right mainline lane blocked. 3 left lanes open. Delays begin near Exit 156. Express lanes open — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) April 19, 2018

It is not known if anyone was seriously hurt in either crash.