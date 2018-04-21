If you plan to use Metrorail today, add some extra time to your trip to account for extensive track work.

Metro said there is no Yellow Line service this weekend because of maintenance work. Shuttle buses are replacing trains between the Huntington, Eisenhower and King Street stations.

Yellow Line riders to and from Virginia should plan to use the Blue Line north of the King Street station. They can transfer at L’Enfant Plaza station to the Green Line to continue their journey.

Track work will also affect riders on all other lines other than the Orange Line.

Weekend rebuilding begins on the Red, Blue, Yellow and Green Lines. There is no Yellow Line train service. Buses provide service btwn Huntington & King St and Silver Line trains operate btwn Wiehle-Reston East &New Carrollton. https://t.co/AdKrL6W0z9 for details. #wmata pic.twitter.com/vlqWqjRf3I — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) April 21, 2018

On the Red line, trains arrive every 28 minutes and are single-tracking between Farragut North and Union Station.

Green line users will see train arrive every 15 minutes, Metro said. Trains are sharing a track between Southern Avenue and Naylor Road. Crews will be working on rail, fastener and stud renewal, officials said.

The Silver and Blue lines are operating on regular weekend intervals. But the Silver Line trains will be running between Wiehle-Reston East and New Carrollton, instead of making the trip to Largo on the eastern end of the line.

Riders heading to Largo should transfer to the Blue Line, which is single-tracking all weekend between Addison Road and Morgan Boulevard.

The extensive weekend disruptions returned after Metro had suspended all daytime track work for the duration of the month-long Cherry Blossom Festival, which drew hundreds of thousands of visitors to the nation’s capital.