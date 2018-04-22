

On-street parking in the District costs up to $2.30 per hour. (The Washington Post)

The cost of parking in Arlington will go up this year.

The County Board of Supervisors included a 25-cents-per-hour increase in the county’s fiscal 2019 budget adopted Saturday. The board also approved extending the hours for metered parking from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The cost of short-term parking will rise from $1.50 to $1.75 per hour, and long-term parking will change from $1.25 to $1.50. Officials say the increase, which will take effect July 1, will generate more than $1.5 million in revenue in the next fiscal year. An additional $2.2 million will be generated from the extra two-hour enforcement of paid parking.

[Potomac Yard Metro station is over budget and behind schedule]

Arlington transportation officials said the increases will bring Arlington’s meter rates closer to those of neighboring jurisdictions, where parking costs up to $2.30 per hour. The higher charges are expected to increase parking turnover.

“The rate increase and extended hours of operation are intended to encourage more frequent turnover in parking spaces during hours of greatest demand,” an Arlington County report said. Demand for curbside parking extends beyond the current enforcement hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., limiting the spaces available for people seeking short term parking, the report said.

“This limitation has a negative impact on adjacent commercial businesses that are generally dependent on convenient curbside parking,” the report said.

In other parts of the region, parking hours extend to 9 p.m., and in high demand areas of the District, parking enforcement goes until 10 p.m.

[Here’s why Metro wants to get rid of D.C.’s last trolley trestle]

Parking costs $2.30 an hour in the District’s busiest commercial districts and on many of the city’s roads. In a demand-based pricing zone of the Penn Quarter areas, rates can go as high as $5.50 an hour, Arlington officials noted.

In Montgomery County, on-street, short-term parking in Bethesda costs $2 per hour, while the rate for parking at short- and long-term lots is $1.25 per hour. The parking enforcement is from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lower rates apply to areas such as Silver Spring and Wheaton.

Arlington’s parking rates were last changed in 2015, and the board considered extending metered parking to 8 p.m. In the end, the proposal was deferred.

The adopted $1.276 billion budget also includes an increase in the fine for exceeding the time on a parking meter from $35 to $40.