The Blue and Silver lines were single-tracking early Monday because of track work, officials said.

At around 5 a.m., the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority tweeted that the Blue and Silver Lines were single tracking between Addison Road and Morgan Boulevard due to late-clearing track work. Commuters should expect delays in both directions, the tweet said.

The single-tracking is also causing delays on the Orange line as Blue and Silver line trains arrive late, officials said.