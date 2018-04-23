UPDATE, 7:35 A.M.:

Traffic is getting by on the left shoulder, according to a tweet from MATOC, and delays stretch for about seven miles.

UPDATE: TT Crash. I-495 EB (IL) before MD-187. Mont Co MD. 3 right lanes remain blocked. Traffic using left shoulder. Delays appx 7 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) April 23, 2018

ORIGINAL POST:

All lanes of the Beltway’s Inner Loop are closed in Montgomery County after a tractor-trailer crash, authorities said.

At around 6:40 a.m., the Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted that all lanes of the Inner Loop were closed at the I-270 spur near Exit 38 after a crash.

ALERT Montgomery Co. - Crash closes all lanes I/L I-495 at I-270 spur near Exit 38. VJ #MDOTNews #MDTraffic — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) April 23, 2018

A tractor trailer crashed before Route 187, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination program, and delays stretch for a mile.