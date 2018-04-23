UPDATE, 7:35 A.M.:
Traffic is getting by on the left shoulder, according to a tweet from MATOC, and delays stretch for about seven miles.
ORIGINAL POST:
All lanes of the Beltway’s Inner Loop are closed in Montgomery County after a tractor-trailer crash, authorities said.
At around 6:40 a.m., the Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted that all lanes of the Inner Loop were closed at the I-270 spur near Exit 38 after a crash.
A tractor trailer crashed before Route 187, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination program, and delays stretch for a mile.