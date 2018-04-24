Updated at 3:06 p.m.:
The train struck and killed a track worker, according to a tweet from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Updated at 11:55 a.m.
Amtrak customers should expect delays on trains traveling between Washington and Wilmington, Del., after a person was struck by an Amtrak train. The delays are up to an hour.
Original post at 9:30 a.m.
An Amtrak train struck a person on the tracks near Bowie State, and service on MARC’s Penn Line was suspended Tuesday morning, officials said.
Metro is honoring MARC tickets. There is no estimated time when service will be restored, according to Maryland transportation officials.
On Amtrak, Train 86 has suspended its service.