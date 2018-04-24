Updated at 3:06 p.m.:

The train struck and killed a track worker, according to a tweet from the National Transportation Safety Board.

NTSB is sending investigators to Bowie, MD to investigate an accident involving Amtrak train #86 that struck and killed a track worker this morning. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 24, 2018

Updated at 11:55 a.m.

Amtrak customers should expect delays on trains traveling between Washington and Wilmington, Del., after a person was struck by an Amtrak train. The delays are up to an hour.

UPDATE: Customers currently traveling between Wilmington (WIL) and WAS can expect delays of 1hr due to an earlier incident between BWI and New Carrollton (NCR). — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) April 24, 2018

Original post at 9:30 a.m.

An Amtrak train struck a person on the tracks near Bowie State, and service on MARC’s Penn Line was suspended Tuesday morning, officials said.

Metro is honoring MARC tickets. There is no estimated time when service will be restored, according to Maryland transportation officials.

On Amtrak, Train 86 has suspended its service.