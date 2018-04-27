Transportation officials and police said drivers should use caution Friday in the D.C. region as heavy rain has left standing water along some roadways.

In the District, there are a few road problems related to the weather. Officials are concerned about a possible sink hole on Stanton Road just north of Suitland Parkway in Southeast Washington.

CLOSED Stanton Rd north of Suitland Pkwy Police are concerned about a possible sink hole #DCtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/YwEKAXoA8c — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) April 27, 2018

And there is high standing water on the southbound side of Interstate 295 near Benning Road.

There is also a water main break in the 3000 block of Stanton Road in Southeast Washington. The road is closed in both directions.

Water Main Break in the 3000 Block of Stanton Road, SE has the 3000 Block CLOSED in both directions. DCFEMS/MPD on scene Follow police direction for alt routes. DCEMA/DCWATER notified — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) April 27, 2018

In Virginia, there is high water along Woodburn Road and Spicewood Drive in Annandale. And more high water is reported at Burke Road and Heritage Square Drive in Burke. Drivers should expect delays as roads in both those areas are closed.

ROAD CLOSURES due to high water: Woodburn Road at Spicewood Drive in Annandale, and Burke Road at Heritage Square Drive in Burke. If a road is closed or appears to be starting to flood, please use an alternate route. Do not attempt to drive through water. pic.twitter.com/43LSLHiI2F — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) April 27, 2018

Fairfax County Fire Department crews also had to rescue a person in a car after the vehicle became stuck in floodwaters along Old Courthouse and Besley roads in the Tysons area.

Units on scene OLD COURTHOUSE RD / BESLEY RD with a swift water rescue. Car stuck in flooded roadway. Crews successfully removed car occupant. Please turn around and do not drown! #traffic #news #fcfrd pic.twitter.com/9u6wBnvrcE — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) April 27, 2018

A crash on the outer loop of the Beltway near Connecticut Avenue in Maryland is causing delays.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time, slow down and not approach areas with high water because they might hydroplane.