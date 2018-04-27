Transportation officials and police said drivers should use caution Friday in the D.C. region as heavy rain has left standing water along some roadways.
In the District, there are a few road problems related to the weather. Officials are concerned about a possible sink hole on Stanton Road just north of Suitland Parkway in Southeast Washington.
And there is high standing water on the southbound side of Interstate 295 near Benning Road.
There is also a water main break in the 3000 block of Stanton Road in Southeast Washington. The road is closed in both directions.
In Virginia, there is high water along Woodburn Road and Spicewood Drive in Annandale. And more high water is reported at Burke Road and Heritage Square Drive in Burke. Drivers should expect delays as roads in both those areas are closed.
Fairfax County Fire Department crews also had to rescue a person in a car after the vehicle became stuck in floodwaters along Old Courthouse and Besley roads in the Tysons area.
A crash on the outer loop of the Beltway near Connecticut Avenue in Maryland is causing delays.
Drivers are urged to allow extra time, slow down and not approach areas with high water because they might hydroplane.