Updated at 6:23 a.m.

The Capital Beltway’s outer loop in Montgomery County has reopened after an earlier crash, but delays remain, according to transportation officials.

FINAL: TT Crash w/Inj. I-495 WB (OL) before US-29. Mont Co MD.Incident contained right shoulder & travel lanes open. Delays remain appx 4 mi — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) May 2, 2018

Original post at 5:45 a.m.

All lanes of the Capital Beltway’s outer loop are closed Wednesday morning after a crash.

ACC : Silver Spring : Beltway OL: At University Blvd (#29) - Accident - right lane blocked, police & fire dept on scene pic.twitter.com/0p8NO1b9kb — Erin Como (@ErinFox5DC) May 2, 2018

The highway is closed near University Boulevard in Montgomery County. The crash involved a vehicle going into the back of a tractor-trailer, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire Department.

Alert Montgomery Co. - Crash closes all lanes I-495 OL past Exit 29 MD 193 University Blvd. mm. #MDOTnews #MDTraffic — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) May 2, 2018

The delays are roughly three miles at this time. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. It is not known if anyone was seriously injured, and it is not clear how long the road will be blocked.