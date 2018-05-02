Updated at 6:23 a.m.
The Capital Beltway’s outer loop in Montgomery County has reopened after an earlier crash, but delays remain, according to transportation officials.
Original post at 5:45 a.m.
All lanes of the Capital Beltway’s outer loop are closed Wednesday morning after a crash.
The highway is closed near University Boulevard in Montgomery County. The crash involved a vehicle going into the back of a tractor-trailer, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire Department.
The delays are roughly three miles at this time. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. It is not known if anyone was seriously injured, and it is not clear how long the road will be blocked.