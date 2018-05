A truck caught fire at a Silver Spring gas station Thursday, causing possible delays for drivers on nearby roads.

No one was seriously hurt in the incident. The fire happened at an Exxon station on Randolph Road near Serpentine Road.

Truck fire Wb Randolph Rd @ Serpentine Rd west of 29 Activity in the Exxon parking lot #MDtraffic #SkyTrak7 #GMW pic.twitter.com/aYQTwH2SKf — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) May 3, 2018

ABC 7 said the truck was carrying shoes and clothes.

Truck carrying clothes and shoes catches fire at Montgomery County gas stationhttps://t.co/bFSnainRXL pic.twitter.com/PpnB2I7JOz — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) May 3, 2018

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire, said some lanes were blocked along Randolph Road as crews had hoses in the road to deal with the fire.