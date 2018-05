Riders on Metro’s Red Line should expect delays Monday.

Trains are running at slower speeds, the transit agency said, between the Judiciary Square and Farragut North stops because of a problem with power. Metro officials did not give any more details at this time.

Earlier this morning, crews and equipment were late in clearing the Green Line tracks after doing repairs overnight. That caused some minor delays for riders.