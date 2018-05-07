A pickup truck hit a Southwest Airlines plane early Monday morning at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

No one was injured on the plane, according to Southwest.

On Twitter, Sean Michael wrote that he was a passenger on the plane and had been on it for quite some time. He said about 100 other passengers were on the plane, Flight 6263

Hey @SouthwestAir I just got done being held against my will for over 2 hours along with one hundred something other passengers on #flight6263 and no apology given or explanation for being held! pic.twitter.com/CC2slLpayk — Sean Michael (@Sean_Sells) May 7, 2018

According to WTOP, which was among the first to report on the incident, the plane was arriving from Fort Lauderdale around 1:30 a.m.

Southwest said in a statement to WTOP that the “ground vehicle came into contact with the aircraft.” It was not immediately known if anyone in the truck was hurt.

Passengers on the plane shared on social media.