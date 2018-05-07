A pickup truck hit a Southwest Airlines plane early Monday morning at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.
No one was injured on the plane, according to Southwest.
On Twitter, Sean Michael wrote that he was a passenger on the plane and had been on it for quite some time. He said about 100 other passengers were on the plane, Flight 6263
According to WTOP, which was among the first to report on the incident, the plane was arriving from Fort Lauderdale around 1:30 a.m.
Southwest said in a statement to WTOP that the “ground vehicle came into contact with the aircraft.” It was not immediately known if anyone in the truck was hurt.
Passengers on the plane shared on social media.