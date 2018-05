Drivers should expect delays Monday after a serious crash along the westbound side of Route 50 in Prince George’s County.

The crash happened near MD 202. Lanes along the road are blocked as crews are on the scene.

#dctraffic inbound Rt 50 at Columbia Park Rd #Cheverly #mdtraffic gets by on the right shoulder past the crash scene, ~1 mile delay @First4Traffic @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/6Cjhu4iNC9 — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) May 7, 2018

It is not clear how long the delays will last.

UPDATE: Crash w/Inj. US-50 WB past MD-202. PG Co MD. All lanes remain blocked for investigation. Traffic using right shoulder. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) May 7, 2018

Mark Brady, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department, said three people were injured in the crash. At least one person had life-threatening injuries.