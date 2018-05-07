A woman with a machete and a child was apprehended early Monday at Metro’s McPherson Square station, authorities said.

Ron Holzer, a Metro spokesman, said he did not know whether she has been charged. Her name was not released.

The incident started around midnight when the woman was noticed with the child and a machete, Metro officials said. She jumped down to the track to grab something and then jumped back onto the station platform, according to Holzer. It was not known what she grabbed off the tracks, he said.

[Arrest made in last week’s assault on bus driver at Huntington Metro station]

Holzer said the woman was apprehended by Metro Transit Police as she left the station. He said he did not know what happened to the child.