

Rendering of the Potomac Yard Metro station. (Courtesy of City of Alexandria)

Alexandria is scaling back the design of the Potomac Yard Metro station, including scrapping the south entrance, in an effort to save costs on the $320 million project.

Under the revised design, the new station will no longer have an entrance or mezzanine accessible from East Glebe Road. Two ramps will be eliminated, as will a south pedestrian and bicycle bridge. Park improvements planned as part of the project are also off the table.

The changes will put the Metro entrance farther from hundreds of residents on the southern side of the station, and from a growing area of new rowhouses and multifamily residences. But the design adjustments will keep the project’s cost down at a time when both construction materials and labor prices are up, while remaining consistent with its objectives to support mixed-use development, City Manager Mark Jinks said in a Friday memo to Mayor Allison Silberberg (D) and the City Council.

In April, city officials announced that bids received for the project had significantly exceeded its initial budget of $268 million, and said changes to the design were necessary to bring down the cost. Even with the scaled-back design, the project is estimated to cost $52 million more than that initial budget.

“This is a big change, and it is a very, very disappointing change,” Alexandria Vice Mayor Justin Wilson (D) said. “But it is a very important project for our city’s future, and we just want to keep it on schedule and keep it going.”

That means moving the project to construction phase this year for a 2022 opening. The station will now have only one entrance, on the north side, where the city envisions it as a spark for redevelopment in what is essentially now a shopping center.

Residents who live closer to what would have been the south entrance say doing without that second entrance essentially reduces their access to the station and its impact on growth on their side of the neighborhood.

“When I moved here in 2013, the Metro was supposed to open in 2017, and obviously that has not happened. We have been patient, but the reality is that now it’s not going to open at all in a meaningful way to our neighborhood,” resident Elena Caudle Hutchison said.

For many residents, the change means walking an extra third of a mile to enter the station. Hutchison said she worries the elimination of the south entrance could potentially hurt redevelopment of empty commercial spaces that will no longer be within the Metro footprint.

“While there is a ton of commercial development around the north entrance, we lose all the potential development that is close to me, and that is something the city has been promising for years,” she said.

The station will be on Metro’s Blue and Yellow lines, between the Braddock Road and National Airport stations. The new stop is viewed as a critical component of Alexandria’s vision for Potomac Yard, a 295-acre former railroad yard that is being transformed into an urban center with residential, commercial and office development.

Alexandria and Metro last month approved an increase in the project’s budget from $268 million to $320 million. Metro, which is overseeing construction of the project, is expected to award a contract this spring. The city is funding the project through a variety of sources, including state and federal grants, revenue from a special tax district and developer contributions.

In the memo to the City Council, Jinks said the south entrance could be added after the station is completed, noting that the King Street station got a new north entrance two decades after it was built.

“The City will actively consider future grant opportunities that may expand capacity and improve access to the station based on need,” Jinks said. He said it is the city’s intent that “construction at the new Potomac Yard Metrorail Station now will not preclude the future improvements of adding back the south entrance at Glebe Road at some point after the station is constructed and opened for revenue operations.”

The design changes will need to be revised by various agencies, including the National Park Service, which owns land near the station site, the city’s Planning Commission, Board of Architectural Review and City Council.

Although tweaks could be made, Jinks said, adding back the south entrance, after many negotiations with the bidders, would only delay the project.

“Even if significant monies to add back the descoped elements were identified, the station construction procurement process is now too far along to add back the descoped project elements such as the south entrance,” Jinks wrote. “If those elements were added back the station construction start date would be significantly delayed.”

The Potomac Yard Metrorail Improvement Working Group, which includes council members and citizens, will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday to be briefed on the changes. The meeting will be at City Hall, 301 King St.