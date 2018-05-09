

A CVS Pharmacy store is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

CVS stores will stop selling SmarTrip cards this month, discontinuing a program that also allows Washington area commuters– many of them low-income bus riders– to reload their fare cards.

Taking away the CVS option to purchase and reload value on the could have a significant impact on low-income and minority residents who travel only by bus and never go through a Metro station equipped with fare machines.

Metro riders make as many as a half-million SmarTrip purchases and reload transactions each year at the region’s more than 150 CVS locations, according to Metro. The transit agency said it hopes CVS will reconsider its decision to end the decade-old partnership.

“We are surprised and disappointed with CVS Health’s decision to no longer offer SmarTrip sales, a decision that will negatively affect thousands of low-income bus customers across the region,” Metro said in a statement.

“We have appealed to the highest levels of CVS management, asking that they reconsider their decision, and are prepared to work with CVS to address any concerns they may have,” the transit agency said.

In a May 1 letter to Metro, the drug store giant said it is terminating the agreement it has had with the transit agency since December 2008, effective June 1, and transitioning to return all the transit card inventory. The decision was reached after months of failed negotiations, according to the letter signed by Maly Bernstein, the retailer’s vice president of beauty and personal care.

“We would like to thank you for your engagement over the last few months as we worked through possible solutions to continue this program at CVS and hope that in the future you will engage us on an updated program that CVS will be able to participate in,” Bernstein said in the letter.

A CVS Health spokeswoman declined to discuss the details of the decision, sending only a statement.

“CVS Pharmacy will no longer participate in the SmarTrip program after May 31st due to ongoing operational issues that could not be resolved satisfactorily,” CVS Health spokeswoman Stephanie Cunha said in the statement. “We have formally notified WMATA of this decision and we apologize to customers for any inconvenience.”

In a response letter dated May 8, Metro said it tried to salvage the relationship, addressing “administrative issues” through a number of steps, including revising the existing contract, replacing outdated SmarTrip machines available to CVS associates at the stores, marketing the stores that sell the cards, and replacing $10 SmarTrip cards with cards with no value to reduce the cost risk for CVS.

“Your service is indispensable for transit-dependent customers who have no bank accounts or credit cards, and therefore, cannot purchase Metro fares online,” Metro’s assistant general manager Lynn Bowersox and chief financial officer Dennis Anosike wrote in the letter.

“By terminating the agreement, the number of retail locations where SmarTrip cards can be purchased and reloaded will be reduced by more than 60 percent,” they said.

The transit cards are also available at Giant Food stores, commuter stores, universities and the Metro sales office at Metro Center.

Transit officials have long sought such partnerships to increase the number of retail locations where reloading and purchase of SmarTrip cards is available, especially in areas of the region such as Southeast D.C. and Prince George’s County where bus stops are not close to Metro stations.

Metro is asking CVS to at least maintain the top 20 stores where SmarTrip sales are highest. The top stores are widely spread out across the region, including in areas with high concentrations of immigrants and minorities, such as Langley Park and Wheaton in Maryland, Columbia Heights and Petworth in the District and Seven Corners and Arlington Mill in Virginia.