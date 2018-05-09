Update (7:33 p.m.)

Service has been restored at Rhode Island Avenue and Brookland stations, Metro said Wednesday night. The agency said trains continue to be suspended between Ft. Totten and Silver Spring, as shuttles buses provide service between the three stations.

Red Line update: Area of suspension has been shortened. Train service now suspended btwn Fort Totten & Silver Spring. Bus shuttles operating Fort Totten--Takoma--Silver Spring. #wmata — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) May 9, 2018

Original post

Metro has suspended service on part of the Red Line as D.C. firefighters battle a warehouse fire in Northwest, authorities said Wednesday.

Trains are not running between Rhode Island Avenue and Silver Spring, Metro said. The warehouse is adjacent to the Red Line tracks and about half a mile south of Takoma.

The agency said buses are available and pointed to alternatives from downtown, including the Green Line from Gallery Place to Ft. Totten and bus routes the S2, S9, 52, 53, 59, 70 and 79.

Dramatic video footage from D.C. Fire and EMS showed the difficulty of battling the fast-spreading fire in the 6500 block of Chillum Place NW, and showed trains tracks behind the warehouse, illustrating why Metro opted to suspend service.



(Photo by Justin Hines)

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said although there are shuttle buses running between the Red Line stations, the agency is encouraging riders to use alternatives. The service suspension, coming at the height of the evening rush, led to dense crowding and long waits for shuttle buses along the Red Line. Riders tweeted photos showing the chaotic commute.