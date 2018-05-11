

A man passes a CVS drugstore in Washington in 2014. (Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images)

Metro’s slow response to repairing faulty SmarTrip equipment available at CVS stores left the retailer “no choice” but to end a nearly decade-old relationship with the transit agency and discontinue sale of fare cards at the region’s 200 stores, company officials said.

CVS apologized Friday to customers who use the service and said it shares their disappointment but maintained its plan to terminate the Metro contract at the end of the month.

Metro said it wants to make amends and is asking CVS to reconsider, saying the transit agency is “ready to work through any issues CVS may have.”

The breakup could affect thousands of commuters — particularly bus riders — who use the retail drugstore to purchase SmarTrip cards and to add single-trip fares and weekly passes to their fare cards. Riders make as many as a half-million SmarTrip purchases and reload transactions at CVS stores in the region each year, according to Metro.

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld confirmed Thursday that the transit agency is trying to work out a deal with the retailer.

“I’m assuming they’re making a business decision not to do it any longer,” Wiedefeld told reporters. He said the agency would do “anything” to “change that business decision.”

[CVS to end SmarTrip sales and other Metro card services heavily used by low-income riders]

But it may be a long shot to repair the relationship. CVS said it grew tired of problems with the Metro equipment and the agency’s poor response to operational problems.

“Over the past several months, we have been working with [Metro] in an attempt to resolve operational issues that have caused disruption to customer service in our stores, including unsustainably slow response times to repair SmarTrip equipment that frequently malfunctions,” CVS said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, [Metro] could not commit to resolving these issues satisfactorily, which left us with no choice except to exit the SmarTrip program effective May 31,” CVS said.

The drugstore giant offered insight into its decision a day after The Washington Post reported about the loss of the program used heavily by low-income and immigrant transit customers who don’t have credit cards and use cash to pay for their fares.

SmarTrip cards are also available at Giant Food stores, commuter stores, college campuses and the Metro sales office at Metro Center. But CVS is by far the largest retailer of the fare cards; it has three times as many stores in the program as Giant.

Transit riders and advocates this week urged the two parties to reconcile their differences and maintain the service. Although Metro riders have the choice to add cash to their fare cards aboard buses, many say they prefer to do it at the retail store where they can also buy more-affordable weekly passes not available for purchase on the bus. Adding value to SmarTrip cards aboard the bus also is difficult during busy commutes and holds the buses longer at bus stops.

In a May 1 letter to Metro, CVS gave the agency a month’s notice about ending the agreement and said it would be returning all the transit card inventory. In a response letter May 8, Metro said it tried to salvage the relationship by offering to replace 30 outdated SmarTrip machines available to CVS associates with “newer, more reliable units.” It also offered to replace $10 SmarTrip cards with cards of no value to reduce the cost risk for CVS, the transit agency said. Metro did not immediately respond to CVS’s claim that it was slow to respond.

“Your service is indispensable for transit-dependent customers who have no bank accounts or credit cards, and therefore, cannot purchase Metro fares online,” Metro’s assistant general manager, Lynn Bowersox, and chief financial officer, Dennis Anosike, wrote in the letter.

Wiedefeld said Metro has made efforts to see if CVS might continue sales at the 20 most popular locations and is looking for other merchants to fill the void.

“It’s for the riders; I mean, it’s for our customers,” Wiedefeld said of the program. “We want to get as many retail opportunities for people, particularly people that don’t have opportunities to get our fare media, so we’ll continue to do that. Obviously they’re a big player and we hate to lose them, so obviously we’ll try to work with them.”

CVS spokesman Michael DeAngelis said the company does not make any profit from the program or charge commuters a fee, dismissing Wiedefeld’s Thursday comment that CVS received a portion of the money for each sale.

Metro said late Friday that it “has offered to pay CVS a per-transaction fee — something that was not part of the partnership previously — to address CVS concerns about the administrative cost of the program.” In response to concerns about equipment reliability, Metro said it now has offered to replace all of the sales equipment with new machines.

“We believe that CVS benefits from the foot-traffic generated by roughly half a million SmarTrip transactions per year,” Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said in an email.

CVS said Friday it has been pleased to participate in the SmarTrip program and would consider keeping it in some stores, but with conditions.

“We remain willing to discuss options to continue participating in SmarTrip in a smaller number of stores as we have previously offered, provided that [Metro] commits to resolving the issues we have raised with them, including properly operating equipment and transparent financial accountability.”

By “transparent financial accountability,” CVS said it meant to have a more consistent and dependable billing process.

Faiz Siddiqui contributed to this report.