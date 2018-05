Drivers along the northbound side of Interstate 95 in the Lorton area face delays.

There was an earlier crash near VA 642. It was not known if anyone was seriously hurt.

Crash on Nb 95 @ Lorton Delays from the Occoquan #VAtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/Ena2r8PQss — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) May 11, 2018

Three lanes were closed and delays were mounting to roughly seven miles. The express lanes along the highway are open.