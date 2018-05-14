UPDATE, 8:18 p.m.:
The road has reopened, officials said.
ORIGINAL POST:
A downed tree blocked all southbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway Monday evening, officials said.
At 7:45 p.m., the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination program tweeted that all southbound lanes of the parkway were blocked past I-495 in Fairfax County.
The downed tree came amid severe thunderstorms that struck the region Monday evening.