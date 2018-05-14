UPDATE, 8:18 p.m.:

The road has reopened, officials said.

ORIGINAL POST:

Downed Tree. GW Pkwy SB past I-495. Ffx Co, VA. All SB lanes are blocked. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) May 14, 2018

A downed tree blocked all southbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway Monday evening, officials said.

At 7:45 p.m., the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination program tweeted that all southbound lanes of the parkway were blocked past I-495 in Fairfax County.

[Storm reaches the Beltway with destructive wind, hail and torrential rain]

The downed tree came amid severe thunderstorms that struck the region Monday evening.