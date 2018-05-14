Updated at 11:18 a.m.

Metro officials said they have arrested a 29-year-old man after he started to walk into the tunnel inside the Judiciary Square station, prompting police to respond and causing delays for Red Line riders in the Monday morning rush hour.

Officials said Mamadou Seck, of Arlington, was arrested and charged with trespassing. He was seen walking “beyond the security gate” at the stop and “proceeding into the tunnel.”

Red Line (final/arrest): MTPD officers have arrested the unauthorized person who walked into the tunnel at Judiciary Square resulting in a large police response and Red Line delays this morning. He's a 29 y/o male. Detectives continue to investigate. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) May 14, 2018

The incident started around 9 a.m. As transit police tried to locate the man, trains had to stop running while officers were on the track. At times, the third rail power to the tracks had to be turned off as more than a dozen police officers searched the area, officials said. They said no one was injured during the incident.

Updated at 9:50 a.m.

Metro said trains on its Red Line are now moving but at slower speeds than usual between the Brookland and NoMa stops.

Earlier, trains were stopped because an unauthorized person was on the tracks at the Judiciary Square stop.

A Metro spokesman said no one was hurt.

Red Line: Trains operating at reduced speeds btwn Brookland & NoMa due to report of unauthorized person on tracks. Delays possible. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) May 14, 2018

Updated at 9:34 a.m.

Metro Transit Police said a man was walking beyond a gated platform area at the Judiciary Square station on the Red Line, causing delays for riders in both directions.

Trains are holding in both directions.

Police said on Twitter officials were “performing tunnel inspections at this time.” Officials said trains will hold until the officers are out of the area.

Red Line: MTPD currently investigating an unauthorized person on the tracks outside Judiciary Square. Male subject walked beyond the platform end-gate. Officers are performing tunnel inspections at this time. Trains holding until officers are clear. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) May 14, 2018

It is not clear how long that will last.

Original post at 9:20 a.m.

Riders on Metro’s Red Line should expect delays Monday morning.

There is an “unauthorized person” on the tracks at the Judiciary Square station, Metro said. There are delays in both directions, and it is not clear how long the delays will last.

A Metro official said at 9:24 a.m. “trains are holding at this time.”