

In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver’s car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The D.C. Council is proposing a higher tax increase on ride-hail trips than Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and would require the companies to disclose long-sought data about their customers and trips, according to budget documents released late Monday night.

The Council proposal would raise the “gross receipts tax on Uber, Lyft and Via to 6 percent from 1 percent, rather than the 4.75 percent Bowser proposed to generate a portion of the District’s $178 million share of dedicated funding for Metro. The tax would raise about $18 million.

Meanwhile, proposed data disclosures for ride-hail services operating in the District would likely satisfy transit officials, city planners and open-data advocates who say information on where, when and how many trips the companies are conducting is vital to their future planning and sustainability efforts.

The measures are outlined in the fiscal year 2019 budget the Council is scheduled to take its first vote on on Tuesday.

The Council argues the tax increase is justified because research shows Uber and Lyft “contribute to traffic congestion, add wear and tear to the District’s roads, and there is evidence that they draw people away from public transit.”

“The Council supports the Mayor’s decision to include a contribution from ride hailing services in the District’s [Metro] dedicated funding stream,” the budget documents say. “However, the Council believes that such services should be taxed at the same rate as other services, and as such, raises the ride hailing tax proposed by the Mayor from 4.75 percent to 6 percent.”

The proposal came as a surprise to ride-hailing firms and advocates who had pushed for a tiered system that would exempt pooled rides from the tax increase altogether. The Council’s proposal would add about 60 cents to a $10 ride–if the services decide to past the cost on to customers.

“This disappointing proposal, devised behind closed doors without public input, stands in stark contrast to the good-faith example set by Mayor Bowser and Councilmember [Jack] Evans, who found a way to sustainably fund transit while helping reduce congestion,” Uber spokesman Colin Tooze said in a statement. “Punishing District residents who choose to share their rides and help take cars off the road is not the right approach.”

In budget documents, the Council also outlines proposals to seek quarterly data disclosures from ride-hailing firms, beginning with information from the 2018 calendar year, by next January. Companies would be required to submit data to the District departments of Transportation and For-Hire Vehicles, including how many drivers they have, the total number of vehicle miles driven in the District and an extensive log of each trip as detailed below:

“(ii) A log of trips performed by private vehicle-for-hire operators utilizing the digital dispatch services of the private vehicle-for-hire company in the District, including, for each trip, the point of origin and destination, the date and time of pick-up and drop-off, the stationary time at pick-up and drop-off, the fare paid, whether the trip was on a private or shared service, and the number of passengers in the vehicle. The log shall organize the information provided into the following categories: “(I) Trips originating and terminating inside of the District; “(II) Trips originating outside of the District and terminating inside of the District; and “(III) Trips originating inside of the District and terminating outside of the District;

The bill goes on to specify that ride-hailing companies would be required to submit “Any additional information that the DFHV or DDOT deems necessary,” provided the government states the purpose of its use under D.C. law. Uber, Lyft and Via already raised objections to those proposals in a letter to D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson on Monday, which was obtained by the Washington Post. The letter highlights the companies’ myriad concerns with how the Council’s data sharing agreement could leave users’ personal information at risk.

“It is critical that any data sharing agreement ensure the privacy and security of D.C. residents and visitors,” the companies wrote.” “We are confident that these risks can be mitigated through careful collaboration with DDOT to identify that data which will best help the District plan for the future while also ensuring the protection of highly sensitive personal data from exposure.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.