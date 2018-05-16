

A shot of the Herndon Station, one of six being built as part of the Silver Line’s second phase. (Lori Aratani — The Washington Post)

U.S. and Virginia officials are joining a whistleblower’s lawsuit that accuses a contractor of intentionally supplying defective concrete for the construction of the Silver Line’s second phase in Virginia.

The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia and the Commonwealth of Virginia have filed a notice of intervention in the newly-unsealed case. The parties said they plan to file a complaint against the contractor, Universal Concrete Products Corporation, in coming weeks.

The suit accuses that company, its president, Donald Faust Jr., and quality control manager, Andrew Nolan, of intentionally providing defective concrete and failing to ensure its quality or falsifying test data to conceal the wrongdoing.

“Defendants are then providing these false records to the government to support their claims for payment,” the suit alleges.

The officials said they would not step in on separate allegations against the general contractor, Capital Rail Constructors.

The whistleblower, Nathan Davidheiser, filed the suit in March 2016 and claims he was terminated as a Universal Concrete Products quality control lab technician after drawing attention to the flawed manufacturing process. He filed his complaint under the Federal False Claims act.

Officials overseeing the Silver Line scrambled to correct problems after it was revealed last month that 1,500 concrete panels installed at five stations contained defects. Phase two executive director Charles Stark said in late April that his staff and lead contractor, Capital Rail Constructors, identified the problems at five stations being built as part of the $5.8 billion rail project.

This is a developing story.