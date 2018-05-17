No Metro trains are running on part of the Red Line between the Shady Grove and Twinbrook stops.

The service suspension was in response to a hazmat situation outside the Rockville station, according to a Twitter message from Metro. Shuttle buses are being sent to the area for riders.

Red Line (additional): Train service has been temporarily suspended btwn Twinbrook and Shady Grove at the request of @mcfrs due to a hazmat situation involving a propane tank off Metro property but near the tracks. #wmata — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) May 17, 2018

Pete Piringer, a Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman, said a propane tank with 1,000 gallons in it had its valve “sheared off” near Route 355 and College Parkway in Rockville.

Montgomery College in Rockville was evacuating its campus because of the “strong gas odor” in the area. Roads nearby also were closed.

Update - Derwood Circle, HazMat, Crews OS controlling leak, other crews RECON area along Rt355, College Pkwy, Montgomery College, Gude Dr, Mannakee St checking for hazards https://t.co/kZaLokI7Bx — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 17, 2018