Drivers should slow down and take precautions Thursday as some roads in the D.C. area have standing water or downed trees, authorities said.

In Maryland, a tree blocked Riverdale Road between MD 410 and Auburn Avenue. Crews from Pepco were on the scene. There was an earlier crash as well in the area along MD 410 near Auburn Avenue.

UPDATE: Crews say Riverdale Rd could be closed till 10:30-11am Pepco on the scene now THEN Verizon will have to make their repairs Use Veterans Pkwy or Good Luck Rd as Alt #MDtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/KvaEoiRKCt — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) May 17, 2018

Crash w/Inj. MD-410 EB/WB before Auburn Ave. PG Co MD. All lanes blocked both directions. Follow police direction. Extended closure expected — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) May 17, 2018

Tree blocks Riverdale Rd btwn 410 & Auburn Ave #Pepco is on the scene #MDtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/If2t6Sm7dB — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) May 17, 2018

In the District, there was standing water along the northbound side of Interstate 295 near Malcolm X Avenue.

Forecasters are calling for rain into Saturday. Some areas, including Frederick, Md., have been hit with flash flooding.

Riders on the MARC commuter train’s along the Brunswick line should expect delays. The tracks along the line have been damaged from days of heavy rains.