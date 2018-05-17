Drivers should slow down and take precautions Thursday as some roads in the D.C. area have standing water or downed trees, authorities said.
In Maryland, a tree blocked Riverdale Road between MD 410 and Auburn Avenue. Crews from Pepco were on the scene. There was an earlier crash as well in the area along MD 410 near Auburn Avenue.
In the District, there was standing water along the northbound side of Interstate 295 near Malcolm X Avenue.
Forecasters are calling for rain into Saturday. Some areas, including Frederick, Md., have been hit with flash flooding.
Riders on the MARC commuter train’s along the Brunswick line should expect delays. The tracks along the line have been damaged from days of heavy rains.