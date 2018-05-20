

Capitals fans cheer after an empty net goal by center Nicklas Backstrom (19) during the third period of Game 2 of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capitol One Arena on April 29, 2018. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

In what will surely be seen as a sign of the times, Uber will fund an extra hour of Metro service for fans attending the Washington Capitals Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Monday night, officials said Sunday.

“Planes, trains, and automobiles – it’s going to take it all to get the Caps a win on Monday and then back to Tampa to close out the series,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said in a statement. “The more fans we have out the better, and the more transportation options the better. Thank you, Uber, for helping move our city and this series forward.”

The ride-hailing firm stepped up late last week after Game 4’s late-night service was funded by DowntownDC Business Improvement District, via a donation from the oil-rich nation of Qatar. That deal raised eyebrows because it struck many as an indirect payment from a foreign government to Metro.

[Metro late-night service back on for Caps game after Qatar agrees to provide funding through business group]

“It’s obviously a much easier deal than Qatar,” Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans said. “Uber obviously is a method of transportation and a real good one that lots of people use so I’m pleased that they’re partnering with Metro to be able to keep Metro open another hour. For those that don’t want to or can’t afford Uber, they’ve got Metro, so that’s terrific.”

Uber said it approached Bowser’s office with the offer to help. The gesture comes amid tensions over a ride-hail tax increase, first proposed by Bowser, which would raise the revenue tax on ride-hailing companies to 6 percent to pay for D.C.’s share of Metro dedicated funding, following revisions by the D.C. Council.

Uber issued a short statement on its decision to sponsor late-night service.

“We think that anything that gives people an alternative to driving their own car, whether it’s transit, ridesharing, or bikeshare, is a good thing for D.C.,” Uber spokesman Colin Tooze said. “We’ve long said that Metro requires a dedicated funding source — but in the meantime, it’s clear that Metro needs a hand in order to be able to meet demand, especially around major events, so we were happy to help.”

[D.C. Council would hike tax on Uber and Lyft more than Mayor Bowser proposed]

Uber has offered to sponsor late-night Metro service in the past — during last fall’s the Washington Nationals playoff run — but local officials didn’t take its offer, the company said. Uber reached out again last week and company and city officials made an agreement.

Under new operating hours established in summer 2017, Metro closes at 11:30 p.m. on weeknights. Metro does not sponsor late-night and special event service, which costs $100,000 per hour and must be funded by an outside party.