

CSX train derailment May 19, 2018, at Floyd Street and Wheeler Avenue in Alexandria

VRE and Amtrak will operate normal schedules Monday, as federal officials continue to investigate the cause of a freight train derailment that occurred in Alexandria on Saturday morning.

Though work crews are continuing to clean up debris in the vicinity of the derailment and assess the state of the tracks, passenger rail operators will be able to use two adjacent sets of tracks to continue service at slower speeds, officials said Sunday.

According to a statement from CSX, “there were no structural impacts or damage from the derailment” on those tracks.

The CSX freight train came off the tracks at about 7 a.m. Saturday, as it approached an overpass at the 4300 block of Wheeler Avenue.

There were no injuries to the train crew, or to bystanders. The train was carrying cardboard, trash, and scrap steel.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt said on-board data recorders indicated that the train was traveling 30 miles per hour at the time of the derailment, well below the 50-mph speed limit.

In interviews with NTSB investigators, crew members said that in the moments before the derailment, they noticed an unusual feel to the tracks.

“They felt what they described as ‘a soft or spongy condition,’ about 300 feet prior to the bridge,” Sumwalt said, quoting from the interviews.

The train’s operator told investigators that he was planning to radio CSX dispatchers about the track anomaly as soon as the train reached the crest of an upcoming hill. However, before he could do so, the train teetered off the tracks.

Officials do not know what caused the “soft or spongy condition.”

In a statement Sunday, CSX said it is waiting for the NTSB to determine the cause of the derailment.

“While there is no timeline for the completion of the clean-up work, CSX and its contractors will work around the clock, as safely as possible and as approved by the NTSB,” CSX said.