

(Photo by Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Updated at 6:21 a.m.

Metro train service is back to normal on three rail lines, including the Green, Yellow and Blue, after earlier delays.

Updated at 6:00 a.m.

Metro riders face delays on three rail lines.

Trains are sharing a track on the Green Line between the Fort Totten and Prince George’s Plaza stops. There is a track problem outside the Fort Totten stop. The delays are in both directions of the line.

There are also delays on the Blue and Yellow lines.

Original post at 5:35 a.m.

Riders on Metro’s Yellow and Blue rail lines should expect delays Monday morning.

Crews working on the track overnight were late in finishing up, the transit agency said on Twitter. Trains were sharing a track between the Braddock Road and National Airport stops.

It was not clear how long the delays will last. The delays were impacting both directions of the lines, according to Metro.