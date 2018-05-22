Flights and trains were delayed, roads were flooded and traffic crawled through the Washington region as the city was hit with another round of storms during Tuesday’s rush hour.

[Thunderstorms moving through the D.C. metro, flash flooding possible]

With a severe thunderstorm watch in place until 9 p.m., social media was flooded with images of flooded Beltway ramps and rain making its way into Metro stations.

It is raining more than a little bit in DC right now pic.twitter.com/2tOg9o9Cye — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) May 22, 2018

Raining inside Ballston too pic.twitter.com/rJBZHoYlKs — Shaq (@shaqsss) May 22, 2018

Many areas of Rt 50 in Arlington with standing water across all three lanes @capitalweather. #SongGame pic.twitter.com/6ttlwWeUim — Jeremy Scott (@JerRScott) May 22, 2018

This is my back patio on Capitol Hill. This is not good. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/NeVUtR1uzn — Emily Tate (@ByEmilyTate) May 22, 2018

Reagan Airport advised travelers to check with their airlines for information about delayed flights before coming to the airport.

Tuesday 5:45pm update: It's spring storm season! A line of strong thunderstorms moving through the DC area this afternoon has delayed flights. We suggest checking with your airline on flight status before coming to the airport. pic.twitter.com/yp45YGJYHW — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) May 22, 2018

Mark Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department, said an occupied vehicle was stalled in up to two feet of storm water on University Drive in Cheverly. Two people had to be escorted from the vehicle to high ground by firefighters, he said.

U/D Cheverly - occupied vehicle stalled in 1-2 feet of storm water. 2 occupants escorted to high ground by firefighters. No injuries. #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) May 22, 2018

Trees were down across the region as well, including one near 16th Street and Rittenhouse Street NW that was blocking 16th Street southbound. The resulting traffic was complicating travel on 14th Street as well.

Tree down on car.and blocking entire road 1400 Block Rittenhouse St. NW DC@DCPoliceTraffic pic.twitter.com/mWYmV7hrEV — C on the scene (@Conthescene) May 22, 2018

52, 54, 59: Due to a fallen tree, s/b buses detour on Aspen St NW at 14th St, to resume regular route on 14th St at Missouri Ave — Metrobus Info (@Metrobusinfo) May 22, 2018

Officials in Prince George’s County were investigating smoke in a home in Fort Washington after a lightning strike.

Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that commuters should avoid “high, rising moving water” on Bradley Boulevard between Kendale Road and Kentsdale Drive.

HIGH WATRT - Bradley Boulevard between Kendale Road and Kentsdale Dr, Potomac, BLOCKED by high, rising moving water pic.twitter.com/dszELv35tE — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 22, 2018

Montgomery County officials were also investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the 22000 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Brookeville.

22000blk New Hampshire Ave. near Sapling Ridge Ln., Brookeville, pedestrian struck — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 22, 2018