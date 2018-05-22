Flights and trains were delayed, roads were flooded and traffic crawled through the Washington region as the city was hit with another round of storms during Tuesday’s rush hour.
With a severe thunderstorm watch in place until 9 p.m., social media was flooded with images of flooded Beltway ramps and rain making its way into Metro stations.
Reagan Airport advised travelers to check with their airlines for information about delayed flights before coming to the airport.
Mark Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department, said an occupied vehicle was stalled in up to two feet of storm water on University Drive in Cheverly. Two people had to be escorted from the vehicle to high ground by firefighters, he said.
Trees were down across the region as well, including one near 16th Street and Rittenhouse Street NW that was blocking 16th Street southbound. The resulting traffic was complicating travel on 14th Street as well.
Officials in Prince George’s County were investigating smoke in a home in Fort Washington after a lightning strike.
Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that commuters should avoid “high, rising moving water” on Bradley Boulevard between Kendale Road and Kentsdale Drive.
Montgomery County officials were also investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the 22000 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Brookeville.