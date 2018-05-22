

Gov. Larry Hogan announces plans in April 2017 to improve traffic on Interstate 270. (Katherine Shaver/The Washington Post)

Motorists who use southbound Interstate 270 in Montgomery and Frederick counties are about to encounter off-peak lane closures as stretches of the highway are repaved and re-striped as part of a state congestion relief plan, Maryland highway officials said Tuesday.

The lane closures, which will include as many as three lanes at once, will begin Wednesday and will mostly occur overnight, between 8 p.m. and 4 or 5 a.m. Some closures also may occur between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., officials said.

About 225,000 vehicles use the affected areas daily.

[Maryland has a $100 million plan to reduce traffic congestion on I-270]

The work will occur on southbound I-270 approaching the exit lanes to I-370 in Montgomery and near Route 80 (Fingerboard Road) in Frederick County. It is scheduled to be completed by early 2019, officials said.

The work is part of a $100 million “congestion management project” that state officials say will cut up to 30 minutes off morning commutes between Frederick and the Capital Beltway by creating stretches of new lanes without widening the highway.

I-270 is a major commuting route between the Beltway and suburbs north of Washington, such as Rockville, Gaithersburg, Germantown and Frederick. The 35-mile highway also is used by commuters who seek more affordable housing as far away as Western Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, and it serves as the backbone for Montgomery’s biotech corridor, one of the region’s major job centers.