Riders on Metro’s Red Line should expect delays Wednesday morning because of a problem with the track at the Wheaton station.

Trains are sharing a track between the Silver Spring and Wheaton stations. It is not clear how long the delays, which are in both directions of the line, will last.

Montgomery County Fire officials said on Twitter that the problem is with a “burning/arcing insulator” that is along the tracks at the Wheaton station at the north end of the platform. They said there is no smoke and that a Metro crew is coming to deal with the situation.