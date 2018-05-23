Some parts of the D.C. region still faced high water on roadways and downed trees for Wednesday morning’s commute after an overnight storm.

Metro said its buses on the W14 line may experience delays along Southern Avenue in Fort Washington, Md., because of a sinkhole at Livingston and Clarion roads, which is not far from Indian Head Highway.

W14: Due to a sinkhole at Livingston Rd & Clarion Rd, buses to Southern Ave may experience delays. — Metrobus Info (@Metrobusinfo) May 23, 2018

Tuesday evening’s commute was rough with heavy rains across the region.

In Prince George’s County, two houses were struck by lightning Tuesday evening — one in Fort Washington and another in Clinton. And another house was hit by lightning along 16th Street in Southeast Washington.

No one was hurt in the incidents.

U/D 2 separate houses struck by lightning- Ft Washington and Clinton. Each structure investigated throughly, smoke/odor dissipated and no fire or hot spot located. No injuries. #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) May 22, 2018

Update Workng Fire 2000 block 16th St SE. Fire caused by lightning strike to adjacent tree and attic of home. There were no injured and no displacements currently reported. Fire under control. pic.twitter.com/RfmaB00fAH — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 22, 2018

And there was a sinkhole reported on the lawn of the White House.

