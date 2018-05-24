

Looking east onto I-66 from the N. Scott Street overpass, traffic is seen in Arlington. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The toll for a solo driver on Virginia’s 66 Express Lanes topped out at $47.25 Thursday — the second highest amount commuters have paid since the tolled lanes debuted last year.

Jennifer McCord, a spokeswoman for Virginia’s Department of Transportation, said there were no major incidents reported Thursday morning but “very heavy volume along the corridor, heading into D.C. at the peak of rush hour.”

The previous high was $47.50 set on Feb. 28, an amount that 21 people paid. On Jan. 18, 28 people paid a toll of $47.25.

State officials announced in April they would adjust the pricing algorithm on the express lanes in an effort to lower tolls that have stunned commuters and some elected officials by topping $40 more than a dozen times since the lanes opened.

The tolls are dynamic — meaning they change according to demand and volume of traffic to maintain an average vehicle speed of 55 mph. The tolls are calculated every six minutes.

There is no cap on the toll pricing, which means that tolls increase as congestion rises and decrease as congestion eases. Tolls are in effect weekdays from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. eastbound and from 3 to 7 p.m. westbound.

Transportation officials says the tolls give solo drivers the option to pay to use the roadway while giving carpoolers and bus riders — who use the lanes free — smoother rides and more consistent speeds.