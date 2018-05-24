

Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans, center, with Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and D.C. Council member Phil Mendelson. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

Nonvoting Metro board members will not be allowed to participate in Thursday’s meeting, Chairman Jack Evans and other officials said, the first time alternates have been sidelined as part of restrictions tied to Virginia’s commitment to provide its share of dedicated funding for the agency.

The Metro board has 16 members — two voting and two alternate members each from Maryland, Virginia, the District and the federal government. In exchange for its portion of the additional $500 million a year in dedicated funding for the agency, the Virginia funding law bars alternate board members from participating in meetings unless they are sitting in place of an absent board member. The stipulation is an attempt to streamline the board and reduce discord among its factions. If Metro fails to follow the provision, it risks losing 20 percent of a state funding source.

While the law doesn’t formally take effect until July 1, Evans said officials are beginning the process of reducing alternates’ roles beginning Thursday.

[Metro board members on reform plans: Shrinking the board won’t solve the problem.]

Evans said officials believe the law, as written, also prevents alternates from serving as committee chairs or even participating in meetings at the committee level. That could change, however, Evans said, as officials fully explore the ramifications of the law’s language.

Robert Lauby, a federal appointee to the board who also is chief safety officer of the Federal Railroad Administration, said the legislation throws his status as chairman of the panel’s safety and service delivery committee into uncertainty. It’s also unclear, he said, how his safety expertise could be of use to the board in his diminished capacity.

“I’m anxiously awaiting to figure out what my role, if any, is moving forward,” he said. “Whether I’m an alternate or not, I’m basically there because there’s a safety problem and my role is to address the safety problems and not much else. If they don’t want me addressing safety problems, what can you do?”

[Breakthrough in Virginia on Metro funding: Lawmakers approve $154 million]

Alternate Anthony E. Costa and Lauby were appointed to the board by Obama administration officials in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Last summer, Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao appointed two fiscal-minded board members to serve as the Trump administration’s voting representatives on the panel.

Meanwhile, alternate board members representing Virginia questioned what the provision would accomplish. Christian Dorsey, who represents Arlington — along with Malcolm Augustine of Prince George’s County — are among the most vocal members of the board, pressing management for answers on rider concerns or giving voice to the needs of their localities.

Dorsey said board members were under the impression this week that they would be “consigned to the kiddies table,” but they weren’t told much more. If the provision is as far-reaching as officials are interpreting, Dorsey said, “I think there’s gotta be a fundamental rethinking about how Metro operates.”

“Really, you have to have committees and the board structured so that the primary work can be accomplished by eight people as opposed to 16,” he said.

[Metro gets third and final ‘yes’ as Maryland commits to its full share of dedicated funding]

Dorsey said he also fears alternates won’t be as prepared as voting members if they are barred from participating in full meetings, and there could be issues establishing a quorum if a voting board member was suddenly unable to attend.

“I see a lot of concerns with this personally,” he said. “And then there’s that … we’re not necessarily utilizing all the talent in the room.”

Evans, who declined to elaborate Wednesday on what prompted the sudden move to hold an eight-member meeting, said earlier this week that Metro officials were uncertain about the exact implications of the law.

“Again, we don’t have a clear understanding of the role of the alternates in the Virginia legislation as to whether they are able to participate at all in the committees as well as the board, and if they’re not then that would change a lot of things,” he said. “That would be an eight person board. So that would change the way we operate, yes.”

Paul Smedberg, who represents Alexandria, said he was uncertain what the law would mean for the future of the board. But it was important, he said, to represent all the funding localities in board discussions.

“There are a good number of people who are alternates now that do contribute quite a bit to the overall board operations and work,” he said. “For us I think it’s important because — on the Virginia side, anyway — the localities pay the money. It’s not all coming from the state.”