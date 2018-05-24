

An electric D.C. Circulator bus travels along a Georgetown route on May 11. (Luz Lazo/The Washington Post)

The D.C. Circulator is restructuring two of the system’s underperforming routes this summer, eliminating service where there is low ridership and redirecting it to popular destinations such as the Southwest Waterfront and Eastern Market.

The changes taking effect next month are part of a larger plan to turn around the troubled bus system after years of chronic breakdowns, poor on-time performance and declining ridership. The Circulator also is adding new electric buses to improve the reliability of its aging fleet.

The D.C. Department of Transportation, which funds the six-route system, is expected to take over management from Metro. That transition was expected to happen this spring when DDOT was to issue a new operations contract. But city transportation officials said this week that it isn’t ready to award the new contract and has asked Metro to extend the existing agreement with private operator First Transit. The existing contract, which expires June 30, will be extended by 90 days.

In the meantime, city officials say the route changes effective June 24 and other adjustments to operations will boost service. The Circulator will add hours of operation along some routes, eliminate service in areas with low ridership and add buses where there is greater demand, officials said.

The Potomac Avenue-Skyland route will essentially be eliminated. The Circulator will no longer serve the Potomac Avenue Metro station or Skyland Town Center, where DDOT says riders can use Metrobus as an alternative. Instead, buses will be deployed to connect Union Station and the Congress Heights Metro via Barracks Row and historic Anacostia. The route is adding weekend service.

The Union Station-Navy Yard route also is being eliminated. Instead, service will launch from Eastern Market to L’Enfant Plaza, with stops at Barracks Row, at Navy Yard and in the Wharf, the new development along the Southwest Waterfront.

The two new routes will run weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Georgetown-Union Station route will continue to offer late-night service between McPherson Square and Union Station from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

D.C. Circulator paper passes will be discontinued, but current paper-pass holders will be able to redeem them until Sept. 30.

This month, the city rolled out 14 new electric buses that officials say will help improve performance across all six routes. By the end of the year, the city is expected to have 40 new buses, which will allow the system to replace 35 of its oldest buses and still expand its fleet. The new vehicles should reduce the frequency of breakdowns that have led to chronic service disruptions in the past year.

The system is rebounding from years of safety and operational flaws blamed on poor oversight of the system, according to two audits commissioned by DDOT in recent years. The transportation agency owns and funds the Circulator, but Metro manages the contract and provides oversight of First Transit, which the audits found failed to provide basic maintenance procedures.

City transportation officials have hinted at the possibility of replacing First Transit, which has run the Circulator since its 2005 launch. The city would not confirm the bidders for the contract, nor provide other details of the procurement process.

“Our goal is to award a contract by July 1 to provide for the orderly transition to DDOT management,” spokesman Terry Owens said. The D.C. Council will need to approve a new contract, he said.

The decision is being closely monitored by labor and civic leaders who have urged the District to not only take over management of the system’s operations contract but also bring the system in-house. Some are asking DDOT to hold off on the new contract until the city makes a determination whether it is feasible for the transportation agency to run the system.

“Riders and drivers deserve to know for certain who is accountable when buses break down, when our members get disciplined for using sick leave. We want DDOT to bring the service in-house so we can end this guessing game,” said Todd Brogan, an organizer with the Amalgamated Transit Union. The ATU Local 1764 represents the system’s more than 200 workers.

Brogan said the three-month contract extension with First Transit is a sign the city can postpone awarding a new five-year contract until a municipalization study is done. The city has partnered with the Eno Center for Transportation to study the potential in-house operation of the system, but that study is expected to take a year to complete.

“If they can extend the contract with First Transit until September, why not extend it until the study is done so we can end privatization once and for all?” Brogan said.

But that may be a long shot for the union and workers. While the workers say they want the city to run the services because it would mean better benefits, job stability and accountability, city officials have said that is not a transition that can be made quickly or easily. A DDOT report from two years ago said it could cost $6 million more a year to run the system in-house. The annual contract with First Transit is $21 million.