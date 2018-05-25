

Thousands of motorcyclists swarm the Washington area each year to take part in the Rolling Thunder rally held on Memorial Day weekend. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial kickoff of the summer travel season, but there will be plenty of things happening in the Washington region if you’re planning to stick closer to home. There also will be plenty of transit and traffic disruptions related to the holiday festivities.

Car travel will be especially difficult for those of you coming into the District from Virginia on Sunday. Many roads around the Mall will be closed during the day Sunday for the annual Rolling Thunder run, and on Monday for the National Memorial Day parade. Curbside parking near the Mall will be very limited both days.

If you’re taking transit, which we encourage, please note that Metro has scheduled track work that will affect five of the six rail lines, including major work that will close a segment of the Red Line. (Keep reading for more details.)

More than a million Washington area residents are expected to travel 50 or more miles from home this weekend which means you will probably encounter heavier-than-normal traffic on your way out of the region Friday and Saturday and on your way back Monday. Air travelers should also expect long lines at security checkpoints at the region’s three airports.

The region’s weather may turn out to be much better than expected, according to the Capital Weather Gang, which is great news for those planning a cookout. There is still a chance of storms Saturday, Sunday and Monday, however, so keep an eye for the latest forecast.

Metro



Passengers board subway trains at the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro station in February. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Track work will affect the Red, Blue, Yellow, Orange and Silver lines this holiday weekend, meaning less frequent service through Monday. Here’s what service will look like on Memorial Day:

The Metro system will open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Trains will operate on a Sunday schedule, but there will be disruptions due to track work on most lines. Off-peak fares will be in effect all day, and parking will be free at all Metro parking facilities.

Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule. All MetroAccess subscription trips will be canceled on Monday. MetroAccess customers who want to travel on the holiday should make a separate reservation.

Here are the details of the track work impacts:

Red Line. Cleveland Park and Woodley Park stations will be closed, and buses will replace trains between Van Ness and Dupont Circle starting Saturday through closing Monday. Limited shuttle service will be available between the affected stations. Trains will run every 10 minutes from opening until 9 p.m. and every 15 minutes after 9 p.m.

Orange Line. Trains will share one track between Eastern Market and Stadium-Armory. As a result, trains on the Orange Line will run every 24 minutes.

Blue Line. Trains will share a track between National Airport and Braddock Road to allow crews to work on rail fasteners. Trains will run every 24 minutes Saturday, Sunday and Monday between Franconia-Springfield and Eastern Market only. Riders traveling to and from other stations should transfer to the Silver Line.

Silver Line. Track work between Eastern Market and Stadium-Armory will also affect the Silver Line schedules. Trains will single-track in that area and will operate every 24 minutes between Wiehle-Reston East and Largo Town Center.

Yellow Line. Trains will operate every 24 minutes between Huntington and Mount Vernon Square. Passengers traveling to and from stations north of Mount Vernon Square should transfer to the Green Line. Trains will share a track between National Airport and Braddock Road.

Green Line. Regular weekend service all weekend.

Events

Several Memorial Day events are likely to attract crowds to the nation’s capital and create traffic backups.



The Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run takes place along Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue in Washington. This was two years ago. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Rolling Thunder. As is tradition, thousands of motorcyclists will gather at the Pentagon parking lots Sunday for a noon ride into the District.

Motorcyclists will cross the Arlington Memorial Bridge to 23rd Street NW, go north to Constitution Avenue NW, east to Pennsylvania Avenue, then right onto Third Street SW and west on Independence Avenue SW to parking fields in West Potomac Park.

The roads along the route will close as the bikers pass. D.C. police say the roadways impacted, listed here, will be closed to traffic from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, parking will also be prohibited along the Rolling Thunder run, starting at 8 a.m. and until 4 p.m. Enforcement of the parking restrictions includes towing, authorities said.

Good viewing points include the Arlington Memorial Bridge and Constitution Avenue. The ride usually continues until about 3:30 p.m. Expect to see large numbers of motorcycles on roads throughout the area during the entire weekend.

Memorial concerts. The free National Memorial Day Concert is set for 8 p.m. Sunday on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Checkpoints will be set up at the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds, and gates will open at 5 p.m. The streets surrounding the Capitol close for the event. Organizers recommend taking Metro because parking near the Capitol is very limited. The nearest Metro stations are Federal Center SW and Union Station. A list of prohibited items includes alcohol, large umbrellas, drones, bicycles, pepper spray and weapons.

The Marine Band plays a free concert at Wolf Trap at 8 p.m. Sunday. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The parking areas shut when they reach capacity. A fireworks display will follow the concert.



Crowds on the steps of the National Archives stood silently during the playing of taps at the reviewing stand during the Memorial Day Parade in Washington. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Memorial Day parade. The parade in the District is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Monday. The route, along Constitution Avenue NW, begins at Seventh Street NW and ends at 17th Street NW. Police will close Constitution between Seventh and 23rd streets NW from about 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The nearest Metro stations are Archives, Federal Triangle and Smithsonian.

Police close these streets between about 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday: the staging area on Seventh Street NW between Independence and Pennsylvania avenues; Constitution Avenue NW between Sixth and Ninth streets.

Parking restrictions will be in effect along the parade route, and drivers are urged to find alternative routes to get around.

Wreath-laying. The annual ceremony to honor America’s fallen service members is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at Arlington Cemetery. It’s best to arrive by 9:30 a.m. Parking is accessible from Memorial Avenue. Arlington Cemetery is reachable on Metro’s Blue Line.