

Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin walked through a send-off rally after a hockey practice on Saturday in Arlington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Hockey fans will be able to ride on Metro later than usual Monday night, as Xfinity has stepped up to provide late-night Metro service for the Stanley Cup Finals Game 4, officials said Wednesday.

The cable subdivision of Comcast struck a deal with Metro officials to extend service to 12:30 a.m., an hour later than Metro’s normal closing time, for the showdown between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights.

“I want to thank Comcast Xfinity for stepping up and paying for late-night service for Metro, which is incredibly important for all of our fans and all of our people who work in the Capital One Arena,” Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans said. “It shows Comcast’s commitment to our region.”

The Caps’ first home game of the series will take place Saturday, when Metro closes at 1 a.m., so a service extension was not likely to be needed.

“I encourage anyone else to continue to step up ’cause we got two more games coming,” Evans said, referring to a potential Game 6 and a viewing party for a possible Game 7 against the Knights.

“We are so excited that the Caps have made it to the Stanley Cup finals and want our customers and local residents to be able to be there for the games,” Mary McLaughlin, senior vice president of Comcast’s Beltway region, said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with Metro and Mayor [Muriel] Bowser to ensure our fellow Caps fans can use Metro to get home safely following the game – just one more way we’re working to fit into your life and not the other way around.”

Bowser applauded Comcast for its decision, adding that officials “encourage everyone to avoid driving, use Metro and rock the red for all of the home games!”

Metro has closed at 11:30 p.m. on weeknights since summer 2017, when General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld implemented new operating hours aimed at extending the overnight maintenance windows for the system. Metro requires outside sponsors to pay for late-night and special event service at a cost of $100,000 per hour. The deposit can be fully refunded if Metro turns a profit during the extended service window.

Click here to find out when the last trains will depart after Monday’s game.

Separately, Maryland officials announced extra MARC train service will be available from Union Station for both Saturday and Monday’s Stanley Cup Finals games. For the Game 3 and 4 showdowns, an additional northbound Penn Line train will depart from Union Station exactly an hour after the end of play, no matter how late the games go, officials said.

The Penn Line runs between Union Station and Baltimore Penn Station, with stops in between. Traditional fares of $5 to $8 one way will be in effect, and other fare media such as monthly and weekly passes will be honored, officials said. Keep in mind that weekend and weekday schedules differ.

“We urge everyone heading to the nation’s capital for the games to take transit, so they can fully enjoy the day,” Andrea Farmer, MTA’s director of MARC Train, said in a news release.