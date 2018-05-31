Update at 10:50 a.m.

Service was restored on Metro’s Red Line after earlier delays from a track problem and a small fire outside the Farragut North station in downtown Washington.

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said in an email that officials were investigating a reported arcing insulator.

Arcing happens when something like debris or a worn-out cable on an insulator allows the current that helps run the trains to break free. Sometimes arcing can be a single spark to something larger that can create heat and possibly smoke.

Updated at 10:35 a.m.

D.C. Fire officials said there is a small debris fire in the tunnel of Metro’s Red Line between the Farragut North and Metro Center stations.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire Department, said no one was injured and crews are working with Metro to resolve the situation. It is not clear how long the delays will last.

Original post at 10:25 a.m.

Riders on Metro’s Red Line should expect delays Thursday morning as train service is suspended between the Gallery Place and Farragut North stations in the District.

There is a problem with a track outside the Farragut North station. It is not known how long delays will last.

Red Line: Train service suspended btwn Gallery Place & Farragut North due to a track problem outside Farragut North. Buses requested. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) May 31, 2018