All lanes of northbound Interstate 270 were blocked after a tractor-trailer crash during Thursday’s rush hour, authorities said.

At around 3:20 p.m., the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program tweeted that all lanes of I-270 northbound were blocked after the crash near Route 80, or Exit 26, in Frederick County, Md. The delays extended into Montgomery County.

Traffic was being diverted to Route 121, and commuters should expect an extended closure, officials said, as punishing thunderstorms are expected to move through the area.

[Storms, some with very heavy rain and flooding potential, likely at times through Saturday]