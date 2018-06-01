

Washington is #ALLCAPS as the team makes its Stanley Cup run. (Andre Chung for The Washington Post)

Washington is #ALLCAPS as it prepares to host the Stanley Cup finals, an event that will bring thousands of hockey fans to the District — and also disrupt traffic, parking and transit in portions of downtown.

The showdown between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights will draw thousands to Capital One Arena for Saturday’s Game 3 and Monday’s game 4. D.C. officials said road closures and parking restrictions are expected to be in place through June 11 — should there be a Game 6 on June 10.

City and transportation officials are urging fans to plan ahead and take transit if possible. And, if you’re not planning on attending the games, try to avoid driving in the area around the arena. Road closures will make it more difficult to get around, as will extensive parking restrictions.

In advance of the home games, D.C. police closed several blocks around the arena; more closures will happen on game day. Parking will be prohibited in the vicinity of the arena each game day. Commuters should anticipate crowds on Metro and city sidewalks.

Transportation agencies, including Metro, have announced extra service to accommodate Caps fans, and are encouraging transit use. Some Capital Bikeshare stations near the arena will be closed on game day, but the system will offer additional bike parking for those attending on two wheels.

“Before you hit the road, beware of street closures in the #SportsCapital,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser tweeted Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know.

Road closures and parking restrictions

Police closed the blocks around the Capital One Arena on Tuesday night, and those roads will remain closed until about 3 p.m. on June 11. In some of those areas access is limited to residents and monthly parking pass holders. This closure affects the following roads:

F Street NW, from 5th Street to 7th Street NW

6th Street NW, from E Street to H Street NW

G Street NW, between 5th Street and 6th Street NW

The following streets will close for Saturday’s game:

G Street NW, from 7th to 9th Street (6 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

8th Street NW, from G to H Street (6 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

F Street NW, from 7th to 9th Street (3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

8th Street NW, from E to F Street (3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

7th Street NW, from E to H Street (3:30 p.m. to midnight)

Those same streets are expected to be closed during subsequent home games, but the closures will be from 3:30 p.m. until midnight, police said.

Parking also will be reduced in the area. Police said drivers should obey posted emergency no-parking signs, as violators will be ticketed and towed.

No parking will be allowed from 6 a.m. to midnight in the following blocks:

• G Street NW, between 7th and 9th streets

• F Street NW, between 7th and 9th streets

Parking will also be prohibited starting at 4 p.m. in the area bounded by Pennsylvania Avenue to the south, I Street NW to the north, 3rd Street to the east, and 9th Street to the west.

Transit options

Transportation officials are encouraging fans to take transit to the games. Metro will stay open an extra hour past its 11:30 p.m. closing time Monday night for Game 4. The game starts at 8 p.m.

[Xfinity to pay for late-night Metro service for Monday’s Stanley Cup Finals Game 4]

A service extension isn’t likely to be needed Saturday, when the Caps play their first home game of the series. The game starts at 8 p.m. and Metro closes at 1 a.m. Saturdays.

Maryland officials said they are adding one northbound trip on the MARC Penn Line to depart an hour after the end of game. The additional service will operate on the Penn Line only for Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday, and will make all stops between Washington’s Union Station and Baltimore’s Penn Station. Officials said they will announce plans for the potential Game 6, later. Regular fares apply.

“We urge everyone heading to the nation’s capital for the games to take transit, so they can fully enjoy the day,” said Andrea Farmer, director of MARC Train.

Bike access

The following Capital Bikeshare stations will be closed four hours before home games and will reopen four hours after the game is over: 5th and F streets, 7th and F streets.

Riders should monitor Capital Bikeshare social media for announcements about bike corrals on game day.