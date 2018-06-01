

A photo of the gun that was taken from a Leesburg man, who was traveling through Washington Dulles International Airport on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of TSA)

A Loudoun County man has been cited by airport police for having a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Dulles International Airport.

Johnnie Lawrence Richardson III, 55, of Leesburg told officials with the Transportation Security Administration, who spotted the .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun loaded with 10 bullets, that he forgot he had it in his bag.

Airport police confiscated the firearm, and Richardson was cited on state weapons charges. There was no impact to airport operations, officials said. This is the sixth handgun that TSA agents have detected at Dulles this year. In 2017, TSA officers found 17 guns at Dulles’s security checkpoints.

People who bring weapons to airports can face civil penalties of up to $13,000, TSA officials said. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into an airport security checkpoint is $3,900.

A reminder: Even if you have a firearm permit, you are not allowed to bring guns past security checkpoints. Travelers may fly with their guns, but they must be in checked baggage, unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case and locked. Ammunition must be stored separately. The traveler must also inform officials he or she has packed a gun.

TSA offers these tips for traveling with a gun. Note that airlines may have separate requirements.