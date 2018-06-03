Extensive flooding from heavy rain Sunday has blocked multiple lanes of the Capital Beltway in Maryland, according to traffic reports.

WTOP Traffic said that in Lanham, multiple lanes of the Beltway’s outer loop were waterlogged. The outlet said the bottleneck was on Interstate 495 just before the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. A “single right lane gets by 3 feet of water,” the outlet reported.

Google Maps showed extreme slowdowns in the area.



Flooding blocked multiple lanes of the Capital Beltway’s outer loop in Maryland. (Screenshot: Google Maps)

Maryland State Police said they could not immediately confirm the report of flooding, which was among several accounts of traffic disruptions caused by torrential rains in the region Sunday.