

Fans react to a Caps goal last week. (Photo by Andre Chung for The Washington Post)

Metro will keep two additional stations open late Monday for the Stanley Cup finals Game 4 for fans headed home after a Caps viewing party in Farragut Square.

Xfinity stepped in last week to sponsor late-night Metro service for Monday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights; the deal keeps three stations in the vicinity of Capital One Arena open for an extra hour to shuttle fans home to any of the system’s 91 stations.

But Metro announced Monday that in addition to Gallery Place, Metro Center and Judiciary Square, Farragut West and Farragut North stations will also remain open. The rest of the system will be “exit only,” meaning riders can depart from the stations but not enter the system through them.

The Golden Triangle Business Improvement District and the National Park Service are hosting the watch party, which is expected to draw a large crowd to the green space at 17th and K streets Northwest. Fans were encouraged to arrive before the 8 p.m. start time and bring blankets or folding chairs.

Last train times from each of the stations are available on Metro’s here.

If the game goes to overtime, Metro said it will provide updates on final train times through arena announcements and its Twitter feeds and alerts.